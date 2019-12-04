Non-stop rains submerge bridges in Cagayan Valley

AUAYAN CITY – Night-long torrential rains and 200-cubic-meter-per-second water releases from Magat Dam submerged eight overflow bridges in Isabela and another eight in Cagayan, both in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) on Wednesday.

Disaster response officials sent rescue teams for possible evacuation of residents in low-lying areas as those near the flooded Baculod Bridge and Cabiseria 8 in Ilagan, Alicaocao Bridge in Cauayan, Gucab and Annafunan Bridges in Echague, Cabagan-Santo Tomas Bridge, Santa Maria-Cabagan Bridge and Turod-Banquero Bridge in Reina Mercedes, Isabela.

Meanwhile, the eight bridges submerged in floodwaters in Cagayan were the Pinacanauan Bridge in Tuguegarao City and those in barangays Bagunot, Abusag, Ibulo, Mocag, Taytay-San Isidro and Santor-Annayatan in Baggao town and Barangay Maguiling in Tuao town.

The water level at the Buntun River in Cagayan had reached 6.65 meters, almost nearing the 10-meter critical level.

Meanwhile, at least 100 Agta natives, who came from flooded villages in the City of Ilagan, received gifts such as hygienic kits, towels and snacks and treated to free lunch during an event at a mall also on Wednesday.

They were also given free “exclusive time” at a children’s playing center at the SM Cauyan mall.

Robert Borce, a native Agta, said he was “thankful for the gifts and the moments” given by the mall management and its civic-minded employees received by his wife Lorena and their two children, Novelyn and Elena.

“The help would be a big boost to the well-being of the children as they go back to their homes,” Krystal Gayle Agbulig, SM Cauayan public relations manager, said. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com