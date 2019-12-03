Yulo, Malaysian gymnast win anew

MANILA — Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines and Farah Ann Abdul Hadi of Malaysia bagged their second gold medals in artistic gymnastics on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Yulo scored 14.700 points in his favorite event, the floor exercise, to beat Surintornta Tikumporn of Thailand and Mat Asri Zul Bahrin of Malaysia who tallied 13.833 and 13.767 points, respectively.

Yulo, who emerged as world floor exercise champion in the World Championships in Germany last October, also topped the individual all-around event last Sunday.

Farah, who won the women’s all-around crown last Monday, topped the uneven bars with 12.367 points, winning over Do Thi Ngoc Huong of Vietnam (11.767) and Yeoh Rachel Li Wen of Malaysia (11.767)

Tan Fu Jie of Malaysia won the pommel horse gold after scoring 13.967, edging Yulo who scored 13.233. Dinh Phuong Thanh of Vietnam ranked third with a score of 12.867.

Dang Nam of Vietnam grabbed the still rings gold with 13.867, beating Yulo and Arifin Dwin of Malaysia who tied with 13.733.

Indonesia’s Irfanalutfhi Rifda won the women’s artistic gymnastics vault with a score of 13.484. Tan Ing Yueh of Malaysia placed second with 13.300, while Do Thi Van Anh of Vietnam got third with 13.200.

Meanwhile, Yulo also bagged two silvers in still rings and pommel horse events won by Nam Dang of Vietnam Fu Jie Tan of Malaysia, respectively. (PR)





