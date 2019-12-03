DPWH clears road of landslide, debris after typhoon

ACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has cleared two main roads in Samar Island of rain-induced landslides after Typhoon Tisoy traversed the region Monday night.

As of Tuesday noon, the road portion in Nabang village in Calbayog City is cleared of an estimated 350 cubic meter landslide mass and now passable to all types of vehicles, said DPWH Eastern Visayas regional information officer Tonette Lim.

The road is the shorter route linking Samar and Northern Samar provinces.

In Eastern Samar, only half of the two-lane road in Binaloan village in Taft town has been opened to traffic Tuesday morning after hours of clearing works of the 75-cubic meter of rocks.







Widespread flooding has rendered several sections of national road like Tarabucan and Cagbayang villages in Calbayog City, and Bigo village in Arteche, Eastern Samar impassable.

In Samar provinces, several road sections have been cleared from fallen trees on Monday afternoon.

“We advised motorists to use alternate routes on Monday until floodwater subsided early Tuesday. In some road sections, our district offices immediately deployed maintenance crew to clear roads from fallen trees and debris,” Lim told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The DPWH said all maintenance crew, operators and equipment have been on standby for quick response to any eventualities as it continuously monitors weather conditions and assess road conditions. Gerico Sabalza / PNA – northboundasia.com





