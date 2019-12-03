Over 1K residents evacuate in Aurora due to stormy weather

DINGALAN, Aurora — Some 368 families or 1,303 individuals were evacuated in this town as tropical cyclone warning Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the southern part of this province due to Typhoon Tisoy on Tuesday.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) headed by Mayor Shierwin Taay said the move is to ensure the safety of the residents especially those in low-lying areas such as the coastal villages of Aplaya, Butas na Bato, Paltic, Ibona, Matawe, Dikapanikian, and Umiray.

Taay said the council has conducted two pre-disaster risk assessment meetings to make sure that everything is ready for the typhoon.







“Let us not wait for any disaster to happen before we act,” he said in an interview. He also said that fishermen were advised not to venture out into the sea for fishing.

“Fishing boats were also brought to the higher ground to keep them safe,” he added. Jason De Asis / PNA – northboundasia.com





