12 road sections in 6 regions closed due to ‘Tisoy’

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday reported that 12 road sections in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas are not passable to all types of vehicles due to the impact of Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri).

Based on the executive summary released by the DPWH as of Tuesday noon, vehicles are not allowed in these road sections but clearing operations are now ongoing.

In CAR, the Apayao-Ilocos Norte Road (Dibagat, Kabugao, Apayao); Region I, Cape Bojeador Road in Ilocos Norte are closed to traffic.

In Calabarzon, Tagaytay, Laguna via Calamba Road (Barangay San Jose, Tagaytay City, Cavite) and Tagaytay-Batangas via Tuy (right lane, Barangay Neogan, Tagaytay City, Cavite); Quezon IV, Jet MSR-Zogzag Road; Daang Maharlika are also not passable due to fallen trees and debris.







In the Bicol Region, Albay, Daang Maharlika; Camarines Sur, Daang Maharlika Highway (Danao-Pasacao and Milaor-Minalabac-Pili Road); Masbate, San Fernando South Road (Barangay Buyo, San Fernando, Masbate) and San Fernando North Road (Barangay Minio, San Fernando, Masbate); Masbate, Capitol-Cadre Road and Region VIII, Samar, Calbayog-Catarman Road (Barangay Nabang, Calbayog City, Samar are also closer due to fallen tree branches and landslide.

It added that all other road sections in the National Capital Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Central Visayas are passable to all types of vehicles.

The DPWH added that they are still waiting for the details reports on closed road sections from Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Sorsogon District Engineering Offices.

Tisoy lashed the Bicol Region provinces as it made landfall over Sorsogon on Monday night.

The typhoon is set to pass through Marinduque and will bring rains over Southern Luzon and Metro Manila over the next 24 hours before reaching the West Philippine Sea. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com