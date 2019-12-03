SEA Games observes cancellation protocol due to ‘Tisoy’

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said all events in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games will follow a “cancellation protocol” to brace for the impact of Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri).

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Administrator Ricardo Jalad bared this during the 44th Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Monday night.

Citing Jalad, Panelo said “outdoor activities shall be suspended when Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is raised while all games shall be suspended when TCWS No. 2 is hoisted” to ensure the safety of athletes and supporters”.

The biennial sporting event is being held in Metro Manila; Subic, Zambales; Clark, Pampanga and other parts of Southern and Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, Panelo said Jalad also relayed the preparations for the weather disturbance.

“The different response clusters have already prepositioned food and non-food family packs and medicines, evacuated thousands of families, suspended classes in schools, deployed medical teams, as well as police and military agents to help in maintaining law and order,” he said.

On Monday, Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) Chief Operating Officer Tats Suzara said sports venue managers, particularly of the outdoor events, have contingency measures in place.

Suzara said suppliers of the venues have been instructed to put down tents and advertisements in advance.

Some outdoor sports which have been postponed or rescheduled include skateboarding, traditional boat race, canoe, kayak, sailing, surfing, and windsurfing.

Others are beach volley, shooting, surfing, obstacle course race, polo, golf, softball, baseball, petanque, lawn bowl, and beach handball.

However, Suzara said there is no need to extend the ongoing multisport meet emphasizing that stretching the SEA Games’ schedule beyond Dec. 11 would be costly for the foreign participants who have already scheduled flights going back to their respective countries.

“There’s no extension. There’s always a solution by the technical delegates and to talk to all the participating teams on the possible realignment of the competition format,” he said in a press conference at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Administrator Vicente Malano discussed the expected track of the typhoon and its effects.

The typhoon made landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon on Monday night and is expected to pass through the provinces of Mindoro and Batangas on Tuesday

It will exit Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com