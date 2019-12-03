3 killed, 10 hurt as truck rams store in Zamboanga Norte

by: Philippine News Agency |

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Three people, including a child, were killed while 10 others were wounded when a cargo truck rammed into a store in Zamboanga del Norte, a police official said Monday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, disclosed the incident that happened around 7:20 a.m. Sunday in Sitio Lipuno, Barangay Limpapa, Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

Galvez identified the fatalities as Dwayne Santiago, 4; James Bryan Santiago, 18; and, Rodolfo Santiago. They were pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician at the Labuan Public Hospital, this city.



Those wounded include Jayson de Leon, 35, cargo truck driver; Zyramae Santiago, 11 months old; Allan Jailani; Domiciano Estenzo, 60; Roceny Marcial; Sherry Jane Estenzo, 8; Sarah Jane Estenzo, 29; Mary Rose Reso-Or, 37; Delmar Reso-Or, 8; and Roderick Estenzo, 4.

Investigation showed the victims were at the residence of Domiciano Estenzo, who also owns a store when suddenly a cargo truck rammed the store.

The truck fell off-road and rammed into Estenzo’s store when de Leon lost control of the steering wheel while traveling on a descending road en route to this city, she said.

She said the truck was loaded with assorted cargoes at the time of the incident.  Teofilo Garcia, Jr. and Salvador Santiago / PNA – northboundasia.com

