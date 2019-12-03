Next PNP chief should ensure drug lords are eliminated: PRRD

MANILA — The next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief should ensure that he can eliminate drug lords from the country, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday.

In an interview over GMA’s Unang Hirit, Duterte said it was not enough to be recommended with a list of contenders for the next PNP chief because he was expecting a “better deal.”

“They are all good. I want a better deal. It is not enough that you recommend to me,” Duterte said.

“Kung sabihin mo, ‘Sir, pag ako ang pinili mo, patay lahat ng drug lords…’ ‘Ok, ikaw’ (If you say, ‘Sir, pick me and all drug lords will be eliminated. ‘Okay you)’. If you can’t give me that guarantee, e ayaw na (I won’t pick you),” he added.







Currently, PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa is one of the top candidates as PNP chief.

The other contenders for the post are Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, deputy chief for operations and Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, former Metro Manila police director and now head of the directorial staff.

Earlier, Duterte said the three police generals on the list of contenders for the next PNP chief are “all good”.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo clarified that Duterte was not taking his time in selecting the next PNP chief because he did not believe in the three contenders’ competence.

“Wala naman siyang sinabing hindi bilib, basta sabi niya di pa siya nakakapili (He didn’t say that he didn’t believe in their skills, it’s just that he hasn’t decided yet),” Panelo said.

“You must remember that there is an OIC e magaling naman yung OIC so kuntento pa siya na magaling yung OIC (and the OIC is doing good so he’s still contented with the PNP being led by the OIC),” he added.

Citing the President, Panelo said Duterte himself said he was willing to lead the police force himself if he felt like none of the contenders would make the cut.







“We’ll have to wait for him. He said if he cannot choose then he will just take over temporarily as head,” Panelo said.

The Palace official emphasized that although there are many other police generals worthy of being appointed as PNP chief, it is best to wait for the President to arrive at a decision.

“Marami namang magagaling pero kung hindi nakakarating sa kanila mga pangalan (There are many good contenders but their names might not have reached the President yet). We’ll just wait for him,” Panelo said.

Meanwhile, Panelo reiterated that the President wanted the next PNP chief to be both honest and competent.

“He wants an honest cop. He doesn’t want any cop who has been charged with any irregularity, any infraction whether administrative or criminal,” he added. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com