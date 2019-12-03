‘Tisoy’ maintains strength as it moves west

MANILA — Typhoon “Tisoy” (international name Kammuri) has maintained its strength and is now off the coast of Bondoc Peninsula. In its 8 a.m. severe weather update Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy’s eyewall is currently bringing violent winds and heavy to intense rainfall over southern Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon. This eyewall is forecast to affect the provinces of Cavite, Batangas and the northern portion of Mindoro within three hours. The eye is expected to make landfall or pass close to Marinduque-Simara Island-Banton Island area before noon. On Tuesday, Bicol Region, Romblon, Marinduque, Mindoro provinces, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Bataan, Pampanga and Bulacan will experience frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains.

Occasional to frequent heavy rains is expected over the rest of Central Luzon. Intermittent heavy rains over Samar provinces, Biliran, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the northern portions of Negros provinces and Cebu.

The forecast storm surge of 2-3 meters over several coastal areas in Batangas, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Ticao and Burias Islands, and the southern coast of Southern Quezon; 1-2 meters over Camarines Norte, northern coast of Southern Quezon, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and Zambales (Subic Bay coastal areas).







Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) hoisted over Bohol, Siquijor, southern Leyte, and the rest of Cebu, Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental are now lifted.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao due to rough sea conditions.

At 7 a.m., the eye of Tisoy was located in the coastal waters of San Francisco, Quezon and moving west at 20 kilometers per hour. It has maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 235 kph.

TCWS Number 3 is hoisted over the following areas: Camarines Sur; Albay; Camarines Norte; Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands; Romblon

southern portion of Quezon (Perez; Alabat; Quezon; Mauban; Sampaloc; Lucban; Tayabas; Pagbilao; Lucena; Sariaya; Candelaria; Dolores; Tiaong; San Antonio; Atimonan; Padre Burgos; Agdangan; Plaridel; Unisan; Pitogo; Gumaca; Lopez; Macalelon; General Luna; Calauag; Catanauan; Guinayangan; Tagkawayan; Buenavista; Mulanay; San Narciso; San Francisco; San Andres) Marinduque; Oriental Mindoro; Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island; Batangas; Cavite and Laguna

TCWS No. 2 : Catanduanes; Sorsogon; Metro Manila; Bulacan; Bataan; Tarlac; Pampanga; Nueva Ecija; southern Aurora (Dipaculao; Maria Aurora; Baler; San Luis; Dingalan); Rizal; rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands; Calamian Islands (Coron; Busuanga; Culion; Linapacan); Cuyo Islands (Cuyo

Magsaysay; Agutaya); Zambales; and Pangasinan; Visayas; Northern Samar; Aklan; Capiz; Northern Antique (Caluya; Libertad; Pandan; Sebaste; Culasi; Tibiao); and Northern Iloilo (Carles; Balasan; Estancia; Btad; San Dionisio; Sara; Concepcion and Lemery







TCWS No. 1: Southern Isabela (Palanan; Dinapigue; San Mariano; San Guillermo; Benito Soliven; Naguilian; Reina Mercedes; Luna; Aurora; Cabatuan; San Mateo; Cauayan City; Alicia; Angadanan; Ramon; San Isidro; Echague; Cordon; Santiago City; Jones and San Agustin); Mountain Province; Ifugao; Benguet; Nueva Vizcaya; Ilocos Sur; La Union; Quirino; rest of Aurora; northern portion of Palawan (El Nido; Taytay; Araceli; Dumaran); Visayas; Eastern Samar; Samar; Biliran; northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon

Guihulngan Vallerhermoso); northern Negros Occidental (Talisay; Calatrava; Silay; Enrique B. Magalona; Victorias; Manapla; Cadiz; Sagay; Escalante; Toboso; Bacolod; Murcia; Salvador Benedicto; San Carlos; Bago

Pulupandan; Valladolid; La Carlota; San Enrique; Pontevedra; La Castellana

Moises Padilla) Northern Cebu (Daanbantayan; Bantayan; Madridejos; Santa Fe; Medellin; Bogo City; San Remigio; Tabogon; Tabuelan; Tuburan; Carmen Borbon; Sogod; Catmon; Asturias; and Camotes Islands) rest of Antique; rest of Iloilo; Guimaras; and Leyte Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday. PNA – northboundasia.com