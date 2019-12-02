PH sweeps SEA Games 3×3 golds

by: Ivan Saldajeno-Philippine News Agency |
MANILA — The Philippines 3×3 took home the two gold medals on the line in the Southeast Asian Games 3×3 tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Monday.

The Gilas Women first took the gold in the distaff side, beating Thailand in the final, 17-13.

Afril Bernardino came out firing as she led Gilas Women’s game-turning 13-2 run to open a 10-point cushion, 16-6, before holding Thailand off down the stretch.

Bernardino finished with 11 points for Gilas Women, who avenged their 20-22 overtime loss to Thailand in the pool stage.



Jack Animam added three points, while Janine Pontejos chipped in 2 and Clare Castro came up with one point.

Warunee Kitraksa paced Thailand, which settled for the silver, with five points.

Malaysia captured the bronze after pummeling Vietnam, 21-7, in the battle for third.

In the men’s final, CJ Perez waxed hot early on and Gilas Men trounced Indonesia, 21-9.



Perez scored the game’s first four points, but Chris Newsome and Jason Perkins also connived to open an 18-6 Gilas Men that they never let go.

Perez finished with 10 markers, while Newsome and Perkins each added four, and Mo Tautuaa put up three, including the two-pointer that delivered the knockout for Gilas Men, who completed an 8-0 sweep of the entire men’s tournament.

Itun Surliyadin led Indonesia, which settled for the silver, with three markers.

In the bronze medal match, Vietnam turned back Thailand, 21-17.  Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com

