‘Tisoy’ barreling towards Bicol; Catanduanes under Signal No. 3

MANILA — Several areas in Luzon and Visayas will have to brace for rainy weather and strong winds as Typhoon ‘Tisoy’ (international name Kammuri) further strengthened while moving closer towards the Bicol Region.

In its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said ‘Tisoy’ was last spotted 355 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.







Moving west at 20 kph, ‘Tisoy’ is expected to hit Catanduanes or Albay between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 is hoisted over Catanduanes.

TCWS #2 is in effect over the eastern portion of Laguna (Pakil, Mabitac, Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Santa Cruz, Pagsanjan, Cavinti, Pila, Magdalena, Luisiana, Nagcarlan, Liliw, Majayjay, Rizal, and San Pablo City), eastern portion of Batangas (Padre Garcia, Rosario, Taysan, Lobo, and San Juan), Quezon including Polillo Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Biliran.

TCWS # 1 is raised over Southern Isabela (Palanan, Dinapique, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones and San Agustin), Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Quirino, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, rest of Laguna, rest of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, northern portion of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, Manapla, Murcia, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City), Northern Cebu (Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, and Asturias), Metro Cebu (Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Naga City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, and Danao City), Leyte, and Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island

‘Tisoy’ will bring intermittent to occasionally heavy rains over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Northern Cebu, Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island.

Meanwhile, frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains will pour over southern Quezon, and Marinduque while occasional heavy rains over Northern Samar, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Calabarzon while intermittent heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila, eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, and the rest of Eastern Visayas from Monday afternoon and Tuesday noon.







From Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday noon, frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, and Romblon. Intermittent to occasionally heavy rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Pangasinan, Aklan, Capiz, and northern Antique.

PAGASA warned residents in areas with storm signals, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates.

Maintaining its speed and direction, ‘Tisoy’ is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning. PNA – northboundasia.com