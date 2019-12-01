Wushu star Agatha Wong keeps title, wins gold for PH

MANILA — Agatha Wong of the Philippines proved a class over the rest, retaining the gold medal in the taolu taijiquan event of wushu Sunday in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the World Trade Center in Manila.

Wong, who performed fifth in the order of play, was spectacular among all the nine entries, registering 9.67 to handily win the gold.

Lachkar Basma of Brunei won the silver with 9.55 points while Tran Thi Minh Huyen of Vietnam scored 9.53 for the bronze medal.







“There was no holiday for us (in our training) so we are very fatigued right now. My body is aching. I was relieved after I finished my first event. I just did my best and I hope that’s enough for team Philippines,” Wong said.

Wong also ruled the event in the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur and won a bronze in the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games in Jakarta.

She is set to compete in the women’s taijijian event on December 3.

Loh Choon How of Malaysia topped the taijiquan event with 9.68 points, with Zheng Yu Hosea Wong of Brunei bagging the silver with 9.59 points. Daniel Parantac of the Philippines settled for the bronze medal with 9.56 points. PNA – northboundasia.com