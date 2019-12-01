Triathlete gives PH first gold in 30th SEA Games

SUBIC, Zambales — Rambo Chicano delivered the first gold for the Philippines after he ruled the 30th Southeast Asian Games men’s triathlon on Sunday at Subic Bay Boardwalk here.

After a second-place finish to Nikko Huelgas in the 2017 meet in Kuala Lumpur, the Olongapo City native clocked one hour, 53 minutes and 26 seconds to win his first-ever SEA Games gold medal.

“Sobrang saya na parang di ako makapaniwala pa rin mindset ko na mapakalas naming talaga yung Indonesia kasi nandon siya sa amin all throughout (I’m so happy that I almost I can’t believe I won. My mindset is the athlete from Indonesia is strong. He was behind us all throughout),” said Chicano, who clearly had the home-court advantage.

Andrew Kim Remolino bagged the silver medal with a time of 1:55:03 as the Philippines had a 1-2 finish once again.

“Syempre sobrang saya kahit kakagaling lang ng juniors, pag-angat sa [elite category], nakapasok na sa SEA Games at nakakuha pa ng silver (Of course I’m very happy because I was just elevated from junior category and then I won silver right on my first SEA Games),” said SEA Games first-timer Remolino.

Remolino said winning gold and silver for the Philippines was just a bonus for him and Chicano.

Muhammad Ahlul Firman of Indonesia settled for the bronze medal with a time of 1:57:10. (PR)