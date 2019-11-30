Groups stage protest march; deface Manila walls anew

MANILA — Cultural group Panday Sining, which recently drew public ire for defacing a newly painted school wall, has again placed graffitis in Manila, this time with a poster of President Rodrigo Duterte featuring swastika signs plastered near the LRT Carriedo Station during a protest rally on Saturday.

Another militant group Anakbayan, in its twitter post on Nov. 30, confirmed that Panday Sining was responsible for the posters.

“NGAYON: Nagpaskil ang Panday Sining ng mga likha bilang paggunita sa ika-156 na kaarawan ni Gat Andres Bonifacio!,” Anakbayan’s twitter post read.

Panday Sining was among the several groups that staged a protest march during the 156th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, from the United States Embassy in Manila and Liwasang Bonifacio going to Mendiola.

Several rallyists, most of whom are members of the so-called militant organizations, caused heavy traffic on the roads leading to Recto Avenue in Manila.

Among the groups’ demands was the end of the alleged “Chinese and US intervention” in the country.

Placards inciting rebellion among the youth were raised which read: “Sagot sa Martial Law, Digmang Bayan. Ibagsak ang pahirap, pasista, tuta na rehimeng US-Duterte” and “Kabataan sumapi sa NPA (New People’s Army)”.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. PNA – northboundasia.com