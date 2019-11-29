Faithful urged to pray ‘Oratio Imperata’ for ‘Kammuri’

MANILA — Legazpi Bishop Joel Baylon urged the faithful to pray for the Bicol region and surrounding areas, which are on the path of Typhoon Kammuri which is expected to enter the country this weekend.

“Let us pray that we may be saved from disaster. Let us prepare and work for zero casualties,” said the Catholic prelate in his Facebook account on Thursday evening.

“Let us care for the most vulnerable among us,” he added.

Baylon asked the faithful to pray the Oratio Imperata (Prayer for Deliverance from Inclement Weather & Other Natural Calamities).

The prayer is as follows:







“Almighty Father, we turn our hearts to You

In gratitude for the wonders of creation of which we are a part, for Your providence that sustains us in our needs, and for Your wisdom that guides the course of the universe.

We acknowledge that we have sinned against You and the rest of Your creation. We have not been good stewards of Nature. We have confused Your command to subdue the earth.

The environment is made to suffer our wrongdoing, and now we reap the harvest of our abuse and indifference. Global warming is upon us. Typhoons, rains, floods, drought, volcanic eruptions and other natural calamities occur in increasing number and intensity.

We turn to You, our Loving Father, and beg forgiveness for our sins. We ask that we, our loved ones and our hard-earned possessions be spared from the threat of calamities, natural or man-made. We beseech You to inspire us all to grow into responsible stewards of your creation and generous neighbors to those in need. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Our Mother of Salvation, pray for us! (3X)”

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Typhoon Kammuri was spotted 1,470 kilometers east of southern Luzon as of the morning of November 29, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 170 kph.

The typhoon will be given the local name ‘Tisoy’ when it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

It is expected to pass through Bicol Region, Quezon and Aurora provinces. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com