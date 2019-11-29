Big whale found dead on Bataan beach

MARIVELES, Bataan — A big whale, commonly known to villagers as “balyena”, was found dead on a beach in Sitio Boracay, Barangay Townsite here on Friday dawn.

No one knew what species the mammal belonged to. A fisherman, Ramon Francisco, said it could be a blue whale or humpback whale.

An inspecting team from the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) of Mariveles, on the other hand, said it was a sperm whale.

They were one, however, in saying that the mammal was still a juvenile.







Francisco said the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) provincial office told him to send a portion of the skin and meat of the dead whale.

“Matigas ang balat (the skin was tough),” he said as he used a bolo to cut some meat.

Francisco said the whale measured 2.3 meters wide and 5.3 meters long.

“This is the first time we saw this kind of whale,” he said.







He said the dead whale was brought in by the waves in Sitio Boracay during the high tide.

The sitio (sub-village) can be reached by hiking more than a kilometer-long stretch, mostly along the beach.

The fisherman said they will wait for the decision of BFAR and MENRO what to do with the whale.

Last Monday, fishermen tried to rescue two bottlenosed dolphins in Samal town but the animals died while being transported to a facility. Ernie Esconde / PNA – northboundasia.com