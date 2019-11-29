DOT accepts SEA Games volunteers

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is now accepting volunteer sports liaison officers (SLOs) for the ongoing 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

“SEA Games 2019 is looking for individuals who are emotionally mature, 21 years old and above and localized (for familiarity purposes). SLOs are responsible in taking care of the different athletes and ensuring that the athletes meet their schedules,” the DOT said in a bulletin on Thursday.

Duties of an SLO are as follows: will serve as guide/usher of the team; assist the team’s needs; and answer basic inquiries concerning the area.







Those interested are encouraged to email the following details to volunteers.manila@2019seagames.com or SEAG2019.DOT@gmail.com:

– Expression of intent to be an SLO volunteer

– Last Name

– First Name

– Middle Name

– Birthdate

– Current address

– Height

– Weight

– Blood type

– Medications, if any

– Designation/course

– Institution

– Contact number

– Email address

– Shirt size

– 2×2 photo with white background

Those accepted as a volunteer will receive PHP800 daily allowance, meals, P2P transportation provision, and uniforms. Accommodation, however, is not included.







Meanwhile, the agency reminded those who will volunteer that SLOs are one of the hardest types of volunteers to recruit because of the shifting.

“There is no maximum eight or 10-hour shift. SLOs are expected to accompany the teams as needed. We need people who’ll show up even after three days of hard schedule and heavy tasks,” it said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com