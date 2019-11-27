PH’s hosting of SEA Games is better: Sotto

MANILA — Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Wednesday said the country’s preparations for the SEA Games are way better and more intensive than the ones undertaken by other countries in the past.

Sotto, a former athlete, made the comment as he reiterated that glitches like the issue of food should have not been blown out of proportion anymore.

“In the first place, the Philippines was actually a very good host because we are very hospitable,” Sotto said in a statement.

Sotto was a former bowler and participated in the SEA Games several times either as a player or coach in the 1970s.







During those times, he said the host country would allow them to fend for themselves because it wanted them to lose in the competition.

Despite this, Sotto said they would always get the gold.

Sotto said those who blow some SEA Games issues out of proportion are critics of President Rodrigo Duterte.

He also blamed social media for giving importance to these issues, rather than support the country’s athletes by highlighting their preparation.

The lawmaker said it is not also the obligation of the host country to feed the participating foreign athletes.

Sotto recalled how he and his companions paid for their own food and board and lodging when he was a SEA Games participant. (PR)