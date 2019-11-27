Rizal Memorial Complex, PhilSports facilities ready for SEA Games

MANILA — As promised, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Wednesday made sure that the newly-restored Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) and PhilSports Complex in Pasig City will be part of this year’s historic event in Philippine Sports.

Seven out of 56 sports for the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games will be played at the refurbished and leveled-up facilities in RMSC and PhilSports.







The renovation of these sports facilities was made possible by the PHP842-million donation of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

“This is a sporting heritage that will always remind us of the hardships, failures and victories of every Filipino athlete,” said Team Philippines Chef de Mission and PSC Chairman William Ramirez.

Last Monday, the men’s football competitions kicked off at the newly-refurbished RMSC Football Pitch, five days ahead of the SEA Games opening ceremonies which will be held on November 30 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Rizal Memorial Complex Football Stadium







The 6,000-seat Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which initially hosted the Team Philippines Send-Off ng Bayan last November 13, will be the playing venue for weightlifting and taekwondo competitions.

The Rizal Memorial Coliseum is also now ready to welcome guests for gymnastics event after its full renovation that started last July.

Rizal Memorial Complex Law Tennis Center







RMSC will also host the lawn tennis and soft tennis competitions while the indoor volleyball actions will take place at the newly improved Multi-Purpose Arena in PhilSports.

“These restored facilities are not only for SEA Games but for Team Philippines so they can have a morale boosting inspiration that will eventually result to a levelled-up performance. This is not for PSC. This is for Team Philippines and our future generations.” said Ramirez. (PR)