Malditas, Myanmar battle to draw in SEA Games women’s football

BINAN — The Philippine women’s football team held Myanmar to a goalless draw at the start of their campaign in the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday night at the Biñan Football Stadium.

While failing to convert all of their six shots on target — the Malditas kept Myanmar at bay to score a stalemate against their opponent.







In the curtain raiser, Vietnam and Thailand fought to a 1-1 draw as Thaneekarn Dangda saved Thailand’s blushes in the end.

Duong Thi Van put Vietnam ahead right before halftime with her goal, but Dangda salvaged the draw for Thailand with her goal in the 88th minute.

In men’s football play at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Indonesia stunned Thailand, 2-0, behind goals from Egy Maulana and Osvaldo Haay, while Laos and Singapore settled for a goalless draw. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com