PH water polo team forces draw

MANILA — Host Philippines showed incredible grit as it escaped with a shock 6-6 draw with a tough Indonesia side Tuesday to open its campaign in men’s water polo of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The Filipinos trailed, 4-5 and 5-6, in the fourth and final quarter but found a way to knot the count and then engaged the Indonesians in a bruising battle after it to force a draw.

Vincent Sicat and Paolo Serrano each scored a penalty goal to force the draw.

“This was a big result considering it was Indonesia, the 2017 silver medal winner,” said Philippine team head coach Rey Galang.

The Filipinos will try to ride the crest of this solid effort with a win against the Malaysians, the bronze medalists in Kuala Lumpur, Thursday.

After that, the Philippines tackle reigning titlist Singapore Friday and then caps off the tournament with a game against Thailand, which smashed Malaysia, 19-5, earlier.

The victor after the single-round robin tournament takes the gold. (PR)