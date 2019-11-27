PH water polo team forces draw

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |
PH water polo team forces draw

MANILA — Host Philippines showed incredible grit as it escaped with a shock 6-6 draw with a tough Indonesia side Tuesday to open its campaign in men’s water polo of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The Filipinos trailed, 4-5 and 5-6, in the fourth and final quarter but found a way to knot the count and then engaged the Indonesians in a bruising battle after it to force a draw.

Vincent Sicat and Paolo Serrano each scored a penalty goal to force the draw.

“This was a big result considering it was Indonesia, the 2017 silver medal winner,” said Philippine team head coach Rey Galang.

The Filipinos will try to ride the crest of this solid effort with a win against the Malaysians, the bronze medalists in Kuala Lumpur, Thursday.

After that, the Philippines tackle reigning titlist Singapore Friday and then caps off the tournament with a game against Thailand, which smashed Malaysia, 19-5, earlier.

The victor after the single-round robin tournament takes the gold. (PR)

Suggested Videos

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union


LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST

The Evening News October 23, 2019


THE EVENING NEWS

KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION

THE EVENING NEWS OCTOBER 16, 2019


KABABALAGHAN SA ABANDUNADONG RESORT HOTEL SA BAUANG, LA UNION

The Evening News Live (October 12, 2019)

The Evening News Live (October 9, 2019)


LA UNION HAUNTED HOTEL

Northbound Philippines News – October 4, 2019

Best Korean Restaurant in La Union