9 nabbed for dumping toxic wastes into Zambales river

MANILA — Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation Environmental Crime Division (NBI-EmCD) on Tuesday presented to the media nine individuals arrested for dumping hazardous wastes in Cabangan, Zambales.

The nine were identified as Huizu Hua, Wang Amin, Danny Banes, Clieford Calingacion, Alberto Rendon, Edgardo Aquino, Eddie Singuelo, Benjamin Maambong and Jessie Sunga.

On November 15, the NBI received information about the illegal shipment of hazardous substance called phosphogypsum.

The following day, the NBI investigated and found a large vessel, MV Dayang Century, anchored 1.5 kilometers from the shoreline of Barangay Sto. Niño, in Cabangan. There were also Landing Craft Tanks (LCTs) identified as Yellow River and CTH 181.

The cargo of CTH 181 was being unloaded by a backhoe which transferred the cargo into a dump truck that would dump the substance across the river of Barangay Sto. Niño.







Subsequent investigation revealed that the MV Dayang Century, a Liberian registered vessel is transporting 53,000 tons of toxic phosphogypsum from Gwangyang, South Korea without permission and dumped the same into Philippine territory.

The respondents were charged with violation of Republic Act 6969 (Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Control Act of 1999) and Republic Act 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000). Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com