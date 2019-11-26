Work, classes suspended in north NegOcc due to heavy rains

BACOLOD CITY — Heavy rains that brought floods forced some local government units (LGUs) in northern Negros Occidental to cancel classes and work in government offices on Tuesday.

As of noontime, areas that have suspended classes include the cities of Talisay, Silay and Victorias, and Manapla town.

In Silay, Mayor Mark Golez issued Executive Order 2019 11-04, ordering the suspension of classes in all levels, and work in city government offices on Tuesday.

The mayor said heavy rains started around 12:30 a.m., accompanied by high tide, caused flooding all over the city.

Golez directed the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and other related bodies to be mobilized, and also the department and division heads to provide a skeletal force to ensure the continuous delivery of services.







Copies of the executive order were posted on the Facebook pages of Golez and Silay City Councilor Ryan Gamboa, president of the Philippine Councilors’ League-Negros Occidental.

In neighboring Talisay, the city government, headed by Mayor Neil Lizares III, posted on its Facebook pages the announcement on the suspension of classes from elementary to senior high school levels due to inclement weather.

Also in Victorias, Councilor Derek Palanca confirmed in a Facebook post that Mayor Francis Frederick Palanca has ordered the suspension of classes at all levels due to heavy rainfall.

“The city has dispatched vehicles to provide transportation to stranded citizens,” he added.

In Manapla, acting mayor Edgar Pagayunan announced the suspension of classes starting 8:30 a.m., on the municipality’s official Facebook account.

On Tuesday morning, the Negros Occidental Provincial Disaster Management Program Division provided the regional weather forecast, covering until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, which stated that Negros Occidental, including its capital Bacolod, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Nanette Guadalquiver / PNA – northboundasia.com