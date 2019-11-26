Northern Luzon naval forces hold amphibious exercise

MANILA — The Philippine Navy (PN)’s Naval Forces Northern Luzon (NFNL) is currently conducting a Fleet-Marine amphibious exercise dubbed as “PAGSISIKAP” 2019.

In a statement Tuesday, PN public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said the maneuvers at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and in the vicinity of Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in Zambales started on Sunday and will run until Friday.

The event kicked off with an opening ceremony spearheaded by the guest-of-honor and speaker, Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) head, Lt. Gen. Ramiro Manuel A. Rey.

“This exercise focuses on Fleet-Marine’s concept of operations to sustain the Fleet-Marine unit’s competency in planning and execution of Amphibious Operations and test the Amphibious Task Group (ATG) concept and support to Philippine Navy’s Capability Development Plan,” Rey said.

The Nolcom chief said that Civil-Military Operation and Community Relations activities will also be part of the exercise.

This is in support of the overall campaign thrust of Nolcom of enhancing the relationship, cooperation and trust of the community to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).







Rey said this will enhance relationship with the community by showing to the populace their importance as the primary stakeholders of the AFP.

This exercise will also focus on the Fleet-Marine Operations concept with emphasis on amphibious operations employing the amphibious assault vehicles of the Philippine Marine Corps with follow-up operations at the shore.

“The PN, through this exercise, aims to further develop Fleet-Marine units that are capable of and competent in planning and executing amphibious operations in support of the Navy’s Capability Development Plan,” Roxas added.

Participants in this exercise include 350 sailors, 160 marines and 70 reservists from the Naval Reserve Center Northern Luzon.

The Navy will utilize the recently-acquired landing dock platform BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), patrol escort vessel, BRP Pangasinan (PS-31), Philippine Marine Corps special operating units, the Naval Air Wing’s AW 109 helicopter, the Navy’s SEAL team and Naval Combat Engineering team.

Exercise “PAGSISIKAP” 2019 is a Fleet-Marine amphibious exercise conducted by the PN to develop and achieve an amphibious-capable and credible force and at the same time enable Fleet-Marine forces to be more efficient in the conduct of its mandated task. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com