Dagupan City Christmas lights draw tourists

DAGUPAN CITY — The arc ornamented with colorful Christmas lights at the Quintos bridge, light tunnel at the plaza, and the giant wishing Christmas tree are the new attractions drawing tourists here.

“Whenever I pass by Quintos bridge at night, the decorations still amaze me,” said Melanie Episcope, a resident of Malasiqui, Pangasinan.

Liwayway Yparraguirre, a resident here, said people keep coming every day to take pictures together with their families and friends.

In a recent interview, Mayor Marc Brian Lim said the ‘Dagupan Lights’ was ceremonially launched on Nov. 12.

“We wanted to be the first to put up Christmas decors or lights all over the province. We wanted Dagupeños to really feel the holiday season,” he said.

The Christmas attractions in the city are switched on daily at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. It is now a favorite selfie-spot or even pre-nuptial spot including from residents of other towns in the province.

“People come here from as far as Mangatarem, Bayambang, San Nicolas, Malasiqui, among others,” Lim said.







CIO Dagupan City

The visitors, he added, may not only take pictures but also drop their written wishes at the box in front of giant Christmas tree situated in front of the city museum.

“The wishing box will be turned-over to Archbishop Socrates Villegas of the Lingayen-Dagupan Archdiocese on Dec. 24 so the church could bless the people’s wishes,” Lim said.

With the trending posts with the hashtag Dagupan Lights, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) has launched a mobile phone photo contest.

“Contestants must register and submit their entries online by filling out the PIO Dagupan photo contest 2019 online entry form and send it to dagupanlightsphotocontest@gmail.com,” the PIO’s Facebook page stated.

Meanwhile, Lim said they are eyeing to re-launch the Dawel River Cruise, inspired by Bohol province’s Loboc river cruise, in December this year to draw more tourists in the city.

“The idea is (that) there will be meals while riding the river cruise floating hut, with probably fish feeding along the way. We are still finalizing it,” he said.

The cruise will pass through the Dawel and Watac-Mamalingling, Pantal and Bayaoas rivers. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com