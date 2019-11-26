Lacson says Robredo report on drug war not necessary

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo’s plan to report on what she discovered about the drug war is “unnecessary”, Senator Panfilo Lacson said Monday following the former’s dismissal as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

“It’s her call. But sa akin (for me) I don’t think it’s still necessary,” Lacson said in an ambush interview.

“What for? Dahil binigyan ka ng katungkulan na gagampanan mo, ngayong natanggal ka, isisiwalat mo ang mga natuklasan mo (Because you were given a position, and now that you were dismissed, you will divulge what you discovered)?,” Lacson said.

The senator also said reporting on the drug war might just worsen the political divide.







“Alam naman nating naging politicized ang war on drugs kasi at the outset may mga hindi sang-ayon sa methodology (We all know that the war on drugs was politicized because at the outset, there are those who were against the methodology). And ngayon dahil nangyaring na-appoint si VP Robredo parang lalo ma-aggravate ang political divide (now that Robredo was appointed, it seemed that the political divide got more aggravated,” Lacson said.

“Yan na nga. Kung gagawin ganoon lalong lalala, ang wedge lalapad (If she makes the report, it would worsen, the wedge will widen),” he added.

Nevertheless, the chair of the Senate Committee National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation said if ever Robredo pushes through with her plans, she should be careful on what information she will divulge.

“Kailangan i-justify niya rin (She also has to justify it). If it is to destroy or impede the anti-illegal drugs campaign, huwag naman sana (I hope not). Pero kung natuklasan niya para ma-enhance (But if what she discovered will enhance) the fight against illegal drugs, then by all means,” he said.

“Pero kung may nakita siyang pagkakamali (But if she found lapses) that would point to several persons that could be held criminally liable, dapat noong nasa position siya (it should have been when she was still in position,” he added. Jose Cielito Reganit / PNA – northboundasia.com