Yellow alert raised over Luzon grid anew

MANILA — Luzon grid experienced another low power supply situation that resulted in a yellow alert from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday due to the volume of planned and unplanned outages of several power plants.

Data released by the Department of Energy (DOE) showed that nine power plants with a dependable capacity of 2,176 megawatts (MWs) and five power plants with dependable capacity of 996 MWs primarily caused the low supply during the day.

It also showed that outages caused by outside-management-control (OMC) is about 265 MWs while four power plants with a total dependable capacity of 770 MWs were on de-rated capacity of just 247 MWs.

Power plants that are on planned outages during the day are Unit 2 of SEM-Calaca Power Corp. Coal-Fired Power, Units 3 and 4 of CBK Power Ltd. Kalayaan Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant, Units 2 and 4 of Panasia Energy Inc. Limay Combined-Cycle Power Plant, Unit 1 of AP Renewables Inc. Makban Geothermal Power Plant, Unit 2 of Masinloc Power Partners Co. Ltd. Masinloc Coal-Fired Power Plant, Unit 3 of Pagbilao Energy Corp. Pagbilao Coal-Fired Power Plant, and Unit 2 of Team Energy Corp. Sual Coal-Fired Power Plant.







Those that were on forced outages are the Unit 2 of Prime Meridian Power Corporation (PMPC) Avion Natural Gas-Fired Power Plant, Unit 2 of South Luzon Thermal Energy Corporation Coal-Fired Power Plant, Quezon Power Ltd. Co. Coal-Fired Power Plant, Unit 1 of GN Power Mariveles Coal Plant Ltd. Co. Coal-Fired Power Plant, and Unit 6 of AP Renewables Inc. Tiwi Geothermal Power Plant.

Meanwhile, the DOE is asking power plant operators and transmission facilities for their view on the planned circular on “Providing Guidelines on the Planned Outage Schedules of Power Plants and Transmission Facilities and Publication of the Grid Operating and Maintenance Program.”

DOE Electric Power Industry Management Bureau officer-in-charge director Mario Marasigan said the stakeholders have until December 13, 2019 to submit their comments and proposals.

To date, power generators need to inform the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) of their planned power plant maintenance a year ahead of the schedule. Joann Villanueva / PNA – northboundasia.com