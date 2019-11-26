LTO nabs 52 traffic violators in Ilocos region

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Ilocos region has apprehended 52 motor vehicles with violations during the one-time big-time operation against overloading and other traffic infractions.

In an interview Monday, LTO regional director, lawyer Teofilo Guadiz III, said they concentrated their operations mostly on national highways all over the region.

Of the total violators apprehended, Guadiz said 10 were due to overloading of passengers, three were unlicensed, 21 were not wearing seatbelts, seven for illegal modification of their vehicles, one due to defective motor vehicle parts and accessories; three were unregistered, six were without official receipt (OR) and certificate of registration (CR); and one for reckless driving.

“Overloading is mostly committed by buses and trucks hence, we operated at the national highways,” he said.

Penalties for such violations ranges from PHP1,077 to PHP200,000, he added.







Guadiz said while apprehensions for overloading and other traffic violations are continuous activities for the LTO, the one-time big-time operation was done to underscore the gravity of the problem of overloading and the agency’s intent to address it.

“This is in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s mandate for us and of the public’s concern to stop overloading due to (a) series of accidents caused by this violation of the traffic law,” he said.

The incidents include the accident in Conner, Apayao province, which resulted in the death of 19 people on Oct. 31. Aside from those killed, the accident also injured 22 others.

The LTO also cited another incident involving a road crash in Pamplona, Camarines Sur on Nov. 6 which resulted in the death of eight passengers of a UV express van following a head-on collision with a speeding bus.

The one-time bigtime operation was held nationwide on Nov. 24. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com