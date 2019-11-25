More than 700 students apply for work at Ilocos Norte Capitol

LAOAG CITY — More than 700 students from various colleges and universities in the province submitted their application to get a chance to work at the Ilocos Norte Capitol during the Christmas holidays.

Ilocos Norte’s provincial government, through the Provincial Public Employment and Service Office (PESO), has announced that this December, they need at least 200 student-workers to assist various offices in the delivery of basic programs and services to the people.

Ana Marie Leaño, Public Services Officer 1, said on Friday that they have received applications from more than 700 students.

“The program is being offered during summer and Christmas break to provide employment to Ilocano youths who want to earn money for their education and basic needs,” Leaño said.

Sharina Mae Verdadero, a Bachelor of Science in English Language student in Batac City, said every year, she looks forward to submitting her resume at the Provincial Capitol and to have a feel of working in a government office.

“This is a great opportunity for (me) to work and be able to help my mom send me to school,” said Jezreel Jan Bagcal, a civil engineering student from Laoag who likewise submitted his application for the Special Program for the Employment of Students on the last day of submission.

Leaño said the final screening and interview of student-applicants has been set on November 30.

Qualified beneficiaries will render at least 15 days of service starting December 16 to different offices at the Provincial Capitol. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





