LTO exec, 2 others nabbed in Zambo anti-drug op

ZAMBOANGA CITY — An official of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and two others were arrested in a buy-bust operation in a local hotel in this southern port city, police said Saturday.

Capt. Edwin Duco, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) information officer, identified those arrested as Abdulrauf Mutin, 40, LTO operations officer assigned at Ecozone; Saudie Hairul, 42, an LTO volunteer; and Gairel Tacurian, 38, a businessman.

Duco said they were arrested by Police Station 11 operatives in an anti-drug operation at a hotel room in La Purisima Street, Barangay Zone 3 here at about 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Tacurian yielded two plastic sachets of suspected shabu, with a street value of PHP1,500, and PHP200 in marked money, police said.

Mutin and Hairul, who were caught having a pot session, yielded illegal drug paraphernalia, police said.

Duco said they were detained while charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 13 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are set to be filed against them. Teofilo Garcia, Jr. / PNA – northboundasia.com





