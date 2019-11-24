1 dead, 3 hurt in Mandaluyong grenade blast

MANILA — One person died while three others were hurt after a grenade planted under the motorcycle of a policeman fell off and exploded in Mandaluyong City, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Sunday said.

The fatality was identified was Roger Barcelo, 37, of Barangay Barangka Drive, Mandaluyong City while Rogelio Tolentino, 32; Merlina Bag-o, 52; and Edwin Rodas, 34, were rushed to Mandaluyong City Medical Center after sustaining shrapnel wounds caused by the explosion.

Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief, said the incident took place on the south bound lane of Martinez St., in front of Botanical Garden, Mandaluyong City around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

S/Sgt. Aldin Saligo was on his way to the Operations Office of Mandaluyong City Police Station when he heard that something fell off from his motorcycle.

Saligo stopped about 10 meters and the grenade exploded, hitting the four persons, including Barcelo.

Prior to the incident, Saligo and other operatives of the drug enforcement unit of Mandaluyong City Police have received death threats, according to the investigators.

“The investigation is still ongoing and the elements of Mandaluyong City Police Station are scrutinizing all information to ascertain the probe on this case,” Sinas said.

Col. Remigio Sedanto, Mandaluyong police chief, said the attempt on Saligo’s life may have been due to his work as anti-illegal drug operative.

Sedanto said assistance will be extended to the victims and their families. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





