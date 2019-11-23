Kennon Road opens to motorists Nov. 22-25

BAGUIO CITY— The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CRDRRMC) said on Friday that Kennon Road will open this weekend, starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 until 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

“This is (the) result of the emergency meeting conducted by the Inter-Agency Task Group Kennon that convened on Friday noon,” said Albert Mogol, CRDRRMC chairman and regional director of the Office of Civil Defense in a telephone interview.

The opening of the road aims to address the traffic congestion on Marcos Highway and the Tuba-Nangalisan Road due to the influx of tourists on weekends.

According to the public advisory issued Friday, Kennon Road will only be open for those going up to Baguio, for vehicles weighing five tons and below and must only use the right side upward direction lane. The other lane downward is devoted to vehicles of the residents in the area.

“They should remain on the lane provided to them to avoid accidents,” Mogol said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said there are two on-going works on the road– the rock netting at Camp 4 and the rock curtain at Camp 5.

The task force also raised concern over the weak demonstration bridge at Camp 6 and another weak bridge at Camp 4.

Before the issuance of the public advisory, Kennon Road is only open to public utility vehicles plying the route and transporting residents along the 33-kilometer highway and the vehicles of the residents, which plate numbers have been earlier registered with the police.

All vehicles going down are checked and verified to assure that they are residents living along Kennon Road.







The advisory said all vehicles must observe the 22 kilometers per hour speed limit as well as other traffic and parking rules, especially when going for a stopover at the Lion’s Head.

People in Baguio who opt to visit the Lion’s Head can do so by first getting a clearance at the police station located at the view deck in Camp 7.

“They will be allowed to pass upon surrendering a valid government-issued ID or their drivers’ license and return to retrieve it after their visit,” the advisory said.

The policy was imposed to assure that those who visit the tourist attraction will not proceed down as Kennon Road is only one way going up for the public and both ways for residents.

The road status is subject to change depending on the weather.

Mogol reiterated if there are two hours of continuous rain, the road will automatically be closed to vehicles. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





