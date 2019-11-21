‘Sarah’ intensifies, may weaken and exit PAR by weekend

MANILA — Severe Tropical Storm “Sarah” has intensified, but may weaken by Friday or Saturday, the weather bureau said Thursday afternoon.

“Sarah” was last eyed 255 km. east of Basco, Batanes, and was heading northwest at 10 kph, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 135 kph, added the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The bureau expects “Sarah” to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over Batanes.

The trough of “Sarah” will bring light to moderate rains over Isabela, Cagayan, and northern Aurora.

Gusty conditions will prevail over the northern and western sections of northern Luzon due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, sea travel is risky, especially for small sea craft, over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the western seaboard of central and southern Luzon due to

prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions caused by Sarah and the northeast monsoon.

Over the Visayas and Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





