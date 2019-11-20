74 families in Ilocos Norte evacuated due to ‘Ramon’

LAOAG CITY — Strong winds and high waves brought about by Typhoon Ramon prompted the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Pagudpud to implement a forced evacuation in Sitio Cabaroan East and Cabaroan West in the coastal village of Pasaleng on Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Eduardo Santos, Pagudpud police chief, confirmed this in an interview Wednesday as 70 families or 203 persons were brought by local authorities to the Pasaleng National High School and Pasaleng Elementary School as their evacuation centers while Ramon continues to move southwest at 15 kilometers per hour.







At least four families living in a flood-prone area in Barangay Ricarte, Batac City were also evacuated to safer ground.

On Tuesday evening, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc ordered a liquor ban in the province to ensure the safety and welfare of the Ilocanos during the onslaught of Ramon and Tropical Storm Sarah.

Manotoc said persons violating the liquor ban would be dealt with accordingly. The liquor ban took effect Tuesday afternoon and it would automatically be lifted until the province is no longer affected by the two tropical cyclones. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





