Power rates up in parts of Pangasinan starting November

DAGUPAN CITY — The Dagupan Electric Corporation (DECORP) has increased its power rates by an additional 12-centavo per kilowatt hour (kWh) effective this billing month of November.

In an interview Monday, DECORP legal officer, lawyer Randy Castilan said the adjustment has been added to the PHP4.08 generation charge.

The corporation’s selling rate for residential areas come November billing month now costs PHP8.68 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

An estimated 60 percent of the electricity bills come from the generation charge, he said.







“This means that an average household consuming 100 kWh would pay an amount of PHP868,” Castilan said.

The increase, he added, is due to the effect of recent power interruptions and shutdowns, which resulted in a decrease of electricity supply.

Castilan said the public should practice saving energy to reduce electricity costs.

“Don’t plug your appliances if you have no intention of using it,” he said.

DECORP covers Dagupan City, towns of Calasiao, Sta. Barbara, San Jacinto, San Fabian, and Manaoag. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com





