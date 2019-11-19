Gov’t urged to monitor retail prices of chicken, egg

MANILA – A senator on Tuesday called on the government to strictly monitor the retail prices of egg and chicken, given the steep rise in their prices in Metro Manila.

Senator Imee Marcos said the cost of small eggs reached more than PHP6 apiece, with a tray of 30 pieces priced at PHP180 and up instead of the suggested retail price of PHP150.

“There’s no reason for the rise in egg prices because the Philippine Egg Board itself was shocked to find out an increase way above the suggested retail price of PHP5 each, despite steady supply and farmgate prices,” Marcos said.







“This may be an introductory shock, for now, considering it’s not yet December,” Marcos added.

Marcos, meanwhile, noted that the retail prices of chicken increased from last month’s PHP160 to PHP180 a kilo, while wholesale prices were just at PHP123 to PHP128 only.

She said prices of chicken are now pegged at PHP190 to PHP200 a kilo.

“Yes, the cost of chicken feed has gone up and chicken production dipped in some parts of Luzon. But the Department of Agriculture has already said the consumption of pork is going back to normal, so chicken prices should not be that steep,” Marcos said. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com





