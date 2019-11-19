1,497 families evacuate in Cagayan as ‘Ramon’ hits northern PH

TUGUEGARAO CITY — At least 1,497 families or 5,487 people trooped to evacuation sites at schools and village halls in 11 towns of Cagayan province on Monday night as Typhoon “Ramon” (Kalmaegi) hit the northern Philippines, disaster management officials said.

Governor Manuel Mamba suspended classes in all levels for the second day on Tuesday, Nov. 19, to ensure the safety of students.

However, work in both public and private offices and establishments resumed after being suspended on Monday, acting provincial information officer Rogelio Sending Jr. told the Philippine News Agency.

Task Force Lingkod Cagayan chief Rueli Rapsing said power supply had been cut off in Santa Ana and Gonzaga as “Ramon” pummeled the province.







Bagging operations were conducted at Buguey shorelines, particularly in flood-prone Paddaya West, Mayor Lloyd Antiporda said.

On the other hand, Allacapan Mayor Harry Florida said landslides blocked the provincial road in their area.

Five boat crew members were stranded at Aparri port as the bad weather forced them to delay travel to Calayan Island in Cagayan.

In Apayao, the provincial disaster risk reduction management office reports said at least 150 families were evacuated to village halls and schools due to floods and landslides.

In the City of Ilagan, the Baculod bridge went under floodwaters and was closed to traffic. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com





