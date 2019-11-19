HOUSE SPEAKER AT SENATE by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 19/11/201919/11/2019 House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee chairman, answers queries from Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon during the Senate plenary budget deliberations on Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019). Drilon is questioning the PHP50-million cost for the construction of the giant cauldron for the country’s hosting of the 30th SEA Games this year. Senator Sonny Angara said the budget was appropriated by Congress for the purpose. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com