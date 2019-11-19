4 soldiers dead, 7 others hurt in Samar road crash

TACLOBAN CITY — At least four soldiers died and seven others were injured on Tuesday when their sports utility vehicle collided with a truck on a highway in Apolonia village, Paranas, Samar.

Initial reports reaching the Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office in Palo, Leyte identified the casualties as Staff Sgt. Crisostomo Gabuay, Sgt. Sherwin Antonio, Sgt. Romel Ombrog, and 2nd Lt. Sharefe Cabanog.

The injured were identified as Lt. Col. Edgar Allan Orbito, Sgt. Nixon Abadiano, Mat Raymond Barante, Warren Dabut, Janica Obidos Baco, Jella Bacay Baccol, and Sheryl Sayasa Maurillo.

The soldiers are engaged in civil-military operations based in Hinabangan, Samar.

Based on the police report, the wing van truck heading to Catbalogan City slightly bumped into a tricycle loaded with four students, injuring both its driver and the passengers.

The truck moved to the opposite side of the highway and hit a moving Toyota Hilux, carrying the soldiers.

All the four soldiers died on the spot while all those wounded were rushed to Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City.

This is the second road crash involving soldiers this year in Samar province.

Last May, a soldier died while three of his companions were injured when the military vehicle they were riding in crashed into a parked truck in San Isidro village in Sta. Rita, Samar. Sarwell Meniano / PNA – northboundasia.com





