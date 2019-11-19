Residents urged to evacuate as ‘Ramon’ batters Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — As Typhoon Ramon remained stationary and sustained its strength, Ilocos Norte residents living in low-lying areas were advised to take preemptive evacuation if threatened by floodwaters or severe landslide.

On Tuesday morning, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are being experienced in most part of the province, prompting the Ilocos Norte government to announce cancelation of classes on Monday evening.

Marcel Tabije, local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer III said in an interview Tuesday the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council remains on red alert status to ensure zero-casualty during the occurrence of natural calamities.

“We reiterate to the public to stay vigilant and take appropriate actions against possible flooding or landslides. We are also calling on our barangay officials and health workers to check on the safety of senior citizens who are living alone during typhoon,” Tabije said.

In previous years, senior citizens and persons with disabilities are among the most vulnerable during heavy rains and strong winds.







The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office had coordinated with village officials to come up with a list of all senior citizens and PWDs for them to be monitored during a strong typhoon.

In Pagudpud town, a team from the Municipal Emergency Operation Center located at the lobby of the Pagudpud town hall stayed up all night on Monday while monitoring the movement of the typhoon via a widescreen projector.

From time to time, advisories on flash floods and rain-induced landslides are also posted on Facebook to update local residents and motorists if the roads are passable.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the weather bureau said “Ramon” remained almost stationary and continues to increase its threat over the Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and the northern part of Ilocos Norte.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 165 kph. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





