Dengue cases up 10% in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Provincial Health Office (PHO) here has recorded 8,497 dengue cases from Jan. 1 to Nov. 11 this year, which is 10 percent higher than the 7,709 cases recorded on the same period last year.

The highest number of dengue cases this year was recorded in August with 2,052.

Meanwhile, mortality decreased from 25 last year to 11 this year.

Most of the victims are between five to 14 years old. A 10-month-old male was the youngest victim and a 90-year-old female, the oldest.

Under PHO’s watch list with the most the number of dengue cases are San Carlos City with 725; Bayambang, 534; Malasiqui, 480; Lingayen, 445; Bugallon, 323; Rosales, 276; Bani, 254; San Quintin, 244; Sta. Barbara, 219; and Bolinao, 166.







Provincial health officer, Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman, in a recent interview, said the provincial government through the PHO is exerting all efforts to combat dengue in the province.

“Dengue is closely monitored in the province all year round through the intervention efforts of PHO in coordination with all 14 government-run hospitals and local government units,” she said.

De Guzman said hospitals under the provincial government have fast lanes with readily available blood bags to accommodate dengue patients.

Patients in the emergency rooms manifesting dengue symptoms immediately undergo rapid test, she added.

“The mobile health caravan dubbed, ‘Kalusugan Karaban’ also banners the campaign against dengue of the provincial government. The provincial government also established a provincial blood network, which goes around the province weekly to conduct bloodletting activities in towns and cities of the province for blood supplies,” de Guzman said. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





