‘Ramon’ now severe tropical storm, threatens Cagayan

MANILA — Ramon (Kalmaegi) has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it continues to move towards the northern portion of Cagayan, the weather bureau said Monday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. Ramon was located 125 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan and is now packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph. It is moving north northwest at 10 kph.

Maintaining its speed and direction, Ramon is expected to hit northern Cagayan between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is hoisted over Cagayan (including the Babuyan Islands), the northern part of Isabela (the towns of Sta. Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Sto. Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini and Divilacan), Apayao, Kalinga and Ilocos Norte.

Stormy weather is expected over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, and Ilocos provinces, while occasional rains with gusty winds will prevail over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Ramon” will also bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the rest of northern Luzon and in the province of Aurora and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com