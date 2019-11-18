Disney-inspired Christmas display opens in Pangasinan

BAYAMBANG, Pangasinan — Residents here as well of neighboring towns and cities of Pangasinan will enjoy a nightly Disneyland-inspired Christmas display for free beginning Nov. 15 to Jan. 10 next year.

In an interview Saturday, supervising tourism operation officer Rafael Saygo said the animated display situated at the Bayambang town plaza is open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“The 23-minute show features Disney inspired characters such as Mickey Mouse, Elsa, and Anna of Frozen, Belle of Beauty and the Beast, and many others,” he said.

Though the characters are Disney-inspired, he said the storyline still tells of the nativity story or the birth of the Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.

“The actors who play the characters are from Bayambang and other parts of Pangasinan as we wanted local talents to do the parts,” Saygo said.

Aside from the animated display, he said, the whole plaza is teeming with Instagram-worthy displays all inspired by Disneyland as well as Christmas lights in various forms, while some 18 food and drink stalls and another 18 bazaars are also available.







Mayor Cezar Quiambao said the Christmas display of their town is being funded by the Kasama Kita sa Barangay Foundation Inc., a non-government organization here.

“The local government unit only funded like one-fourth of the lanterns placed around the town plaza. We are so grateful that there are organizations helping our town in occasions such as this,” he said.

He added that the smile and joy of the residents, especially the children are their inspiration in coming up with Christmas display every year.

The annual event dubbed as Paskuhan sa Bayambang (Christmas in Bayambang) is now on its fourth year. The first year’s theme was the nativity; Filipino Christmas celebration on its second year; and, Bayambangueño theme on its third year.

“The joy of our constituents is enough to compensate the effort we put in this project. It is priceless,” Quiambao said.

Municipal health officer Dr. Paza Vallo said first-aiders from their office and a standby ambulance are stationed at the plaza every night, while police man the area to ensure safety and security of the visitors.

Meanwhile, a Disney-inspired float parade will be held here every Friday while residents can participate in the parol-making contest, Christmas carol contest, Christmas costume contest, live Belen contest and the bamboo cannon designing contest. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





