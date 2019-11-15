BEACH VOLLEYBALL TEAM by: Philippine News Agency | 16/11/201916/11/2019 Peter Cayco (4th from right), Larong Volleyball Sa Pilipinas national training director; Charo Soriano (4th from left), program director and beach volleyball founder; and members of the Philippine beach volleyball team pose after gracing the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Amelie Hotel in Manila on Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019). The 30th SEA Games beach volleyball competition will be held Nov. 29 and Dec.1 to 6 at the Subic tennis courts. (PNA photo by Jess M. Escaros Jr.)