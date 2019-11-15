4 PNPA cadets facing raps for hazing

MANILA — Four cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) had been criminally charged for allegedly maltreating a fellow cadet, the police confirmed on Friday.

In a report reaching Camp Crame in Quezon City, Maj. Resty Soriano of Silang, Cavite Municipal Police Station, said charges for violation of Republic Act 11053, or the anti-hazing law, were filed against Cadets 3rd class Jovan Sernat, Aaron Dahryl Villanueva, and Paul Birung; and Cadet 2nd class Clarence Cabucos before Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Emmanuel Rivera in Imus City, Cavite.

The four were allegedly involved in the physical abuse of Cadet 4th class John Rafael Desiderio, who was rushed to the hospital on October 29 for stomach pains which led to the discovery of the maltreatment.

Desiderio has already been discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, the PNPA said the five cadets allegedly behind the hazing would still face administrative charges.

However, the PNPA reiterated that the recent hazing incident was an isolated case. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





