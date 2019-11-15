‘Ramon’ slightly weakens; enhances northeast monsoon

MANILA — Tropical storm Ramon slightly weakens but enhances the northeast monsoon affecting northern Luzon, wherein gusty conditions may prevail, especially in its coastal and mountainous areas, the weather bureau said Friday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) last tracked Ramon 460 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, and remains almost stationary.

Ramon has maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 was raised over the eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-lo, Gattaran, Baggao, and Peñablanca), eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, and Dinapigue), and northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, and Dinalungan).

PAGASA has forecast light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over the eastern portions of Cagayan, Isabela and Northern Aurora.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may prevail over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, and light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Apayao, Northern Aurora and the rest of Isabela and Cagayan may be experienced on Sunday, it added.

Meanwhile, sea travel has been declared risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of central and southern Luzon due to the prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





