Apayao remains on red alert as ‘Ramon’ moves north

BAGUIO CITY— The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CRDRRMC) has maintained the red alert status in the entire province of Apayao as tropical storm Ramon is expected to move toward the region by Saturday.

Apayao has been on red alert status since November 7.

In Situation Report 2 issued around 6 a.m. Thursday, Albert Mogol Office of Civil Defense in the Cordillera Administrative Region (OCD-CAR) and chairman of the CRDRRMC said light to moderate and intermittent heavy rains are still being experienced over the province.

Mogol and the CRDRRMC members went to Apayao on Tuesday to assess the damage and do a fly-by of the province to look at possible immediate contingency measures.

Mogol said there are 15 national and provincial road sections in Apayao which are still closed to traffic.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in CAR has stockpiled and has standby funds amounting to PHP29 million which are ready to be deployed in case Ramon hits the region.







As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, local DRRM councils in the region reported alert status in Abra, Baguio City, and Ifugao on blue alert while Benguet, Kalinga, and Mountain Province are on white alert.

As of 4 a.m. on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Ramon slightly slowed down as it moves west-northwestward.

It was estimated at 355 kilometers of Legaspi City, Albay or 400 Km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is moving west-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80kph. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





