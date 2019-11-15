4 die of drowning, 1 missing in Pangasinan

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan — Four individuals have been confirmed dead while one other is still missing due to drowning here on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Garie Noel Pascua, chief of San Carlos City Police Station, identified the dead victims as Jaymark Zuñiga, 10; Jaypee John Lacaba, 12; Sheryl Tismo, 30; and Reymart Peralta, 11.

Still missing is Dionisio Lacaba, 11.

The incident happened when the group decided to swim along the river in Barangay Salinap.

“Since it was a vacation (holiday) and there were no classes, the victims decided to take a dip. The victims, however, were swept away by strong currents, dragging them to the deep part of the river,” he said.

A bystander saw the incident and immediately called for help but to no avail, he added.

Pascua said the bodies of Zuñiga, Jaypee John Lacaba, and Tismo were recovered and rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Peralta’s body was found Thursday in Barangay Salomague, Bugallon.

He added they are still searching for one missing individual.

“We are still searching for the body and we have already asked the Philippine Coast Guard to hasten the retrieval operations,” he said.

Nov. 13 is a special non-working holiday in Pangasinan in honor of the birthdate of the late Speaker Eugenio Perez. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – NORTHBOUNDASIA.COM





