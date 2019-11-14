5 nabbed in raid of alleged drug den in Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY — Joint anti-drug operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Ilocos regional office and the Dagupan City Police Station on Wednesday arrested five persons during a raid on an alleged drug den at Purok Pagkakaisa, Barangay Bonuan Gueset here.

PDEA-1 team leader Retchie Camacho said the suspect, Reynalyn Castro, was the subject of the operation.

“She was also the drug den maintainer. Her house has become a one-stop shop for illegal drugs as buyers will then be consuming illegal drugs in her house on-the-spot after purchasing,” Camacho said in an interview.

The suspect, who has been under surveillance for several months despite being a newly-identified drug personality, is considered a high value target, he said.

Operatives, Camacho said, entrapped the suspect in a buy-bust but the other suspects were also there.

Nabbed during the raid were Romelito Robles, Cesario Cuenca, Jeffrey Guerrero, and Fernando Tamayo.

The suspects are drug personalities under the plea bargain agreement, he added.

Authorities also recovered from the alleged drug den suspected shabu, cellular phone, a tricycle, and assorted drug paraphernalia, Camacho said.

“The confiscated suspected shabu costs PHP81,600 according to Dangerous Drugs Board price,” he said.

The suspects are now detained and will face charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 12 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com





