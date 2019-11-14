‘Ramon’ grounds 624 passengers, 122 vehicles in Bicol ports

LEGAZPI CITY — Some 624 passengers, 122 trucks and cars were stranded on Thursday morning in the ports of Albay, Sorsogon and Catanduanes due to tropical storm “Ramon” (international name Kalmaegi), the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

In a report, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said most of the stranded passengers were in the ports of Tabaco City with 272 passengers, Matnog – 254, Pioduran – 53, Pilar – 34 and Catanduanes-11.

Classes in all levels in both private and public schools also remain suspended in Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes, said OCD regional director Claudio Yucot in an interview.

Ramon is moving west northwest at 10 kilometers per hour (kph) and was located at 355 km east of Legazpi City, Albay, some 300 km east of Virac, Catanduanes at 3 a.m. Thursday.

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph with gustiness of up to 80 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is raised over Catanduanes while TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over the provinces of Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon.

These areas would experience light to moderate wit intermittent heavy rains, PAGASA said. Mar Serrano / PNA – northboundasia.com





